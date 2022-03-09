JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,257,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,871,000 after buying an additional 465,042 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,262,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,932,000 after acquiring an additional 74,031 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 903,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,426,000 after acquiring an additional 36,058 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 807,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 52,568 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 670 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.68 per share, with a total value of $100,285.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AMJ stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.83. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $21.60.

