Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Decreased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 454.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,022,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,946 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

JNJ stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.74. 247,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,269,230. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.