John Valliant Sells 3,100 Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Stock

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) CEO John Valliant sold 3,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $21,669.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, John Valliant sold 8,400 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $61,488.00.

On Monday, February 28th, John Valliant sold 3,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $22,940.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, John Valliant sold 2,500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $18,525.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, John Valliant sold 4,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $32,185.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, John Valliant sold 1,700 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $13,566.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, John Valliant sold 12,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $104,958.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $316.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -1.74. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FUSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUSN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

