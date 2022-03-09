John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by 3.5% over the last three years.
HPS stock opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.59. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $19.89.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.
