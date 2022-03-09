John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by 3.5% over the last three years.

HPS stock opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.59. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $19.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

