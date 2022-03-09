John A. Valentine Buys 500 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) insider John A. Valentine acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $12,085.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BRP traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.25. 639,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRP. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,888,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,435,000 after acquiring an additional 120,106 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,639,000 after acquiring an additional 669,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,936,000 after acquiring an additional 257,680 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,685,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,974,000 after acquiring an additional 273,630 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,987,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after acquiring an additional 35,081 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

