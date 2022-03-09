JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $10.62 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.0% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.50. 1,671,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,853,436. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.96 and a 200 day moving average of $159.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $394.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

