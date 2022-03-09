JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after buying an additional 1,569,233 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after buying an additional 1,430,681 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,540,000 after buying an additional 303,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,970,000 after buying an additional 228,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,812,000 after buying an additional 151,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.05. 189,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,486,501. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.69 and a 52 week high of $98.15. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

In other news, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,530 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

