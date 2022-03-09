JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cummins news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.08.

CMI traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.44. 68,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.73 and its 200 day moving average is $226.34. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.50 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

