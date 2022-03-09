JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,187 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 1.6% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after buying an additional 30,322 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 37,502 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after buying an additional 155,402 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

ICE traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.78. The company had a trading volume of 236,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.08. The company has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,296 shares of company stock valued at $17,111,811 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

