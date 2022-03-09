JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,101 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,317 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cerner by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,740,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 8.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,986,000 after acquiring an additional 651,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000,000 after acquiring an additional 623,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cerner by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,549 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

CERN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.10. The company had a trading volume of 166,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,503. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $93.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.21.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

