Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Tyra Biosciences Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ TYRA opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17. Tyra Biosciences has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $31.36.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $1,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 619.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 546.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.