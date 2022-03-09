Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SIGNA Sports United N.V.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for SIGNA Sports United in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SIGNA Sports United’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
SIGNA Sports United stock opened at $8.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.26. SIGNA Sports United has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $10.50.
SIGNA Sports United Company Profile (Get Rating)
SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SIGNA Sports United (SSU)
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.