Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SIGNA Sports United N.V.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for SIGNA Sports United in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SIGNA Sports United’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get SIGNA Sports United alerts:

SIGNA Sports United stock opened at $8.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.26. SIGNA Sports United has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth $42,400,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at $5,082,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at $823,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile (Get Rating)

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.