Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Forma Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the company will earn ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FMTX. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of FMTX opened at $8.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $425.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.17. Forma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $36.04.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $227,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frank D. Lee sold 17,981 shares of Forma Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $175,854.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick F. Kelly sold 5,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $51,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,585 shares of company stock valued at $328,461 over the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

