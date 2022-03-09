Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $125.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on THC. Truist Financial raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

THC stock opened at $86.47 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $91.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.45.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,740 shares of company stock worth $6,308,122 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 107,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,844,000 after acquiring an additional 98,668 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

