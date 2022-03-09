JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 54,054 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of JD.com by 255.5% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,990 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in JD.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,119,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $658,815,000 after purchasing an additional 484,401 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 835.6% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277,722 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 116.2% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,850,000 after buying an additional 4,217,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,469,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $539,551,000 after buying an additional 186,470 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.41 and a 52-week high of $94.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

