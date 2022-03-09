Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 3,341 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 98,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 16.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 25,793 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 240.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 32,978 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 73.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 67,703 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cameco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC assumed coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About Cameco (Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.