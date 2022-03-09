Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 63,955 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAL. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 33.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 159.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.40.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

