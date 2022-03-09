Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Asset Planning Corporation lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 26,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 719.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Finally, Titus Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000.

VHT stock opened at $237.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $221.83 and a one year high of $268.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.15 and a 200-day moving average of $252.90.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

