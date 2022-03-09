Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,251 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Copa by 88.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.89.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.12 and its 200-day moving average is $80.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15 and a beta of 1.45. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $64.47 and a 52-week high of $97.63.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.22 million. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

