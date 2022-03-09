Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 546,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after buying an additional 211,653 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 373,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,575,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,204,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 96,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $50.12 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45.

