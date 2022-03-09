JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Trading Down 0.7%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.76. 19,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 37,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $7.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JanOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JanOne during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JanOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JanOne by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JanOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

JanOne, Inc focuses on developing treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. It aims to reduce the need for opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. The firm also provides solutions for non-addictive pain medications. Its lead candidate JAN101 is for treating peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition that affects over 8.5 million Americans.

