Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,417 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter worth about $343,000.

NYSEARCA QWLD opened at $98.55 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $94.78 and a 1 year high of $110.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.46 and its 200 day moving average is $106.87.

