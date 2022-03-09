Jane Street Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,988 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LDEM. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,078,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,354,000 after buying an additional 367,000 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,735,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 715.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 22,838 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 11,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000.

Shares of LDEM opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $66.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.21.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.797 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

