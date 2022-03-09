Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 56,277 Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Battery Management Corp. acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $759,925,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,411,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,340,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,648,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth $41,321,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Grady purchased 186,217 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,819,310.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,824,999 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,912,230.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 and sold 46,912 shares valued at $2,238,514.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of AMPL opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. Amplitude Inc has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $87.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.14.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. The firm’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amplitude Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

