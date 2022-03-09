Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 66,479 Shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Get Rating) by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,479 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.07% of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000.

NYSEARCA:RINF opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07.

