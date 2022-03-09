Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Short Interest Update

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 675,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,531. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $149.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.69.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

