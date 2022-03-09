ITV (LON:ITV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ITV has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut shares of ITV to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 215 ($2.82) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 109 ($1.43) to GBX 128 ($1.68) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 147.60 ($1.93).

Get ITV alerts:

LON:ITV opened at GBX 79.41 ($1.04) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 111.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 112.13. The company has a market cap of £3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.51. ITV has a one year low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris bought 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £3,342.21 ($4,379.21). Also, insider Peter Bazalgette bought 110,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £99,053.10 ($129,786.56). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 163,070 shares of company stock worth $13,989,531.

ITV Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.