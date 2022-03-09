Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.78

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.78 and last traded at $45.12, with a volume of 688620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.31.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $86,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,633 shares of company stock valued at $738,031 over the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $489,470,000 after buying an additional 234,947 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,450,000 after buying an additional 179,061 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,488,000 after buying an additional 612,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,050,000 after buying an additional 125,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,918,000 after buying an additional 23,017 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

