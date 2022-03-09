Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Argus lowered Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.92.

Shares of Itron stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.50. 8,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,965. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 1.27. Itron has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $103.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.74 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $30,269.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $250,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,633 shares of company stock valued at $738,031. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Itron by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

