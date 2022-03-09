ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.43

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.43 and last traded at $68.60, with a volume of 34025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ITOCHU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ITOCHU by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 1.8% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 406,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in ITOCHU by 118.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in ITOCHU by 164.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in ITOCHU by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

