Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Short Interest Update

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 204,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

ITQ opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Itiquira Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

