iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.45 Million

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) will report $85.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.00 million and the highest is $120.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year sales of $189.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.27 million to $224.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $326.08 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $417.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

ITOS stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.76. The company had a trading volume of 284,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,009. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 119.86 and a beta of 2.02. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $52.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.92.

In related news, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yvonne Mcgrath sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,824 shares of company stock valued at $11,621,535 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000.

About iTeos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.