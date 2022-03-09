iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) will report $85.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.00 million and the highest is $120.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year sales of $189.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.27 million to $224.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $326.08 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $417.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

ITOS stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.76. The company had a trading volume of 284,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,009. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 119.86 and a beta of 2.02. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $52.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.92.

In related news, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yvonne Mcgrath sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,824 shares of company stock valued at $11,621,535 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000.

About iTeos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.