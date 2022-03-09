iSun Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ISUN)

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 8,489 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,041% compared to the average volume of 205 call options.

ISUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of iSun from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iSun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get iSun alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iSun by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iSun in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in iSun in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iSun by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iSun in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

ISUN opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. iSun has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.84 million, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.26.

iSun Company Profile (Get Rating)

iSUN, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of solar energy systems. It provides solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.