Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Price Tops $0.75 on Exchanges

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Isiklar Coin has a total market cap of $3.09 million and $590,810.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00033132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00101848 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Profile

ISIKC is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,805 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Isiklar Coin

