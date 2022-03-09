iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 0.6% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $28,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after buying an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,508,000 after acquiring an additional 774,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,754 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.51 on Wednesday, hitting $106.76. 278,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,616,683. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.43. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

