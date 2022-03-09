iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 177,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 171,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $7.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $259.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,368. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.39. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $247.37 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

