iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 106.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 165.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

HYGH opened at $84.17 on Wednesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.02 and a one year high of $88.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.28.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.