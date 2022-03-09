iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $121.78. 753,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,156,678. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.81 and a fifty-two week high of $136.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.76 and a 200 day moving average of $131.22.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

