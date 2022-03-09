IRISnet Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.59 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for about $0.0607 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a total market cap of $75.10 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,066,507,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,237,746,832 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

