iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Insider David A. Vort Sells 3,161 Shares

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) insider David A. Vort sold 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $419,369.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $125.57 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $147.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.