ION (ION) Price Hits $0.0716

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 269.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One ION coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0716 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ION has traded 353.4% higher against the US dollar. ION has a market capitalization of $988,381.60 and $44.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get ION alerts:

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,709,230 coins and its circulating supply is 13,809,230 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

