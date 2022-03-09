Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.330-$4.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CSR stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $104.67. The company had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,582. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -669.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.