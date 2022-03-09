Investors Purchase High Volume of BIO-key International Call Options (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,628 call options on the company. This is an increase of 5,345% compared to the average volume of 85 call options.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of BIO-key International worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKYI stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,988. BIO-key International has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69.

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

