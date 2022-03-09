Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) is Ballast Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Ballast Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.

SPLV traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.14. 646,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,564,825. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average of $64.39. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.52 and a 12-month high of $68.86.

