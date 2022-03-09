Invesco Ltd. Trims Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,746 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $115,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 32.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STBA stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.69.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

STBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

