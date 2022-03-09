Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,009 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKL opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

