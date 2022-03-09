Invesco Ltd. Has $4.46 Million Position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 48,662 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Finally, HAP Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period.

Shares of KBWY opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $21.73 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%.

