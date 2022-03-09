Invesco Ltd. Has $4.38 Million Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,488,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,843,000 after buying an additional 422,843 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 862.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,780,000 after buying an additional 4,145,482 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,695,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,874,000 after buying an additional 87,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,648,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,715,000 after buying an additional 139,197 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,477,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,469,000 after buying an additional 26,643 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BNL opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.77. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 160.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

