Invesco Ltd. Grows Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Fastly by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastly alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.63. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $275,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $96,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,628. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.