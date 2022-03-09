Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF were worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 202,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 497.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after acquiring an additional 160,128 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 24,096 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,933,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares during the period.
Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.08. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $76.04 and a twelve month high of $98.02.
